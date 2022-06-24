JEFFERSON — Calling him “a colleague, mentor and friend,” Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann paid homage this week to former burgermeister Bill Brandel, who died Saturday after a long battle with cancer.
“Bill was a valued public servant, who taught me how to deal with the public and address their needs,” Oppermann said. “He taught me a lot of life lessons and he lived a life of service to others.”
Oppermann said Brandel and his wife of more than 50 years, Carol, enjoyed traveling to places around the country that had historical significance, in part, because Brandel was a former history teacher at Jefferson High School.
“Anybody who went through Jefferson High School had a class with Bill at one time or another,” Oppermann said, adding Brandel’s tenure as a teacher at the institution of learning spanned several decades, beginning in the 1970s.
“Bill was a teacher and public servant who epitomized the can-do spirit,” his obituary said, adding Brandel took great pride in teaching world geography, international relations, U.S. and world history, economics, sociology and leadership for 35 years at Jefferson High School, retiring in 2006.
Brandel had graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1970, with a bachelor’s degree, with honors, in broad field social studies and English education. He eventually received his master’s degree in 1992.
Brandel also taught economics to adult students at Madison Area Technical College in Fort Atkinson and Watertown.
Brandel was a classic movie buff and his family said he was a born singer, story teller and go-getter, having come into the world on Nov. 18, 1948, the son of Judge Jacob William and Ione Brandel. He grew up in Jefferson.
“Bill loved Jefferson and devoted most of his life to the city,” his obit read, adding that, among many other organizations, he was a founding member and director of Gemuetlichkeit Days Inc. in 1971. He joined the Jefferson Kiwanis Club and was club president for three terms, later secretary. He was president of Greenwood Cemetery’s leadership for 37 years.
Brandel was first elected to the Jefferson Common Council in 1984. Two years later, he ran and was elected mayor of the city, a position he held for four terms. He was a member of numerous committees, commissions and boards during his time with the city. He left city government as an alderman this month.
He was the recipient of the Jefferson Citizen of the Year Award in 1994, the Outstanding Citizen Award by the Jefferson County Reserve Officers Association in 1998 and the WPPI Community Service Award in 2019. Many other accolades filled out his resume.
Discussing Brandel further as an educator and civic leader, Oppermann said the elder statesman of Jefferson made a profound impression on thousands of people over the years.
“All along, we were partners in government,” Oppermann said. “Bill inspired many of us on the common council and he always brought great perspective to whatever we were talking about. Bill was a very dear friend and confidant whom I will miss.”
