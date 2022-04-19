FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 667. (224, 215, 228), Brandon Ready 659 (246, 235), Dakota Pfeiffle 642 (213, 213, 216), Austin Gallagher 629 (204, 211, 214). Women: Heather Zubke 565 (220), Melissa Kruesel 522, Cassie Blasing 520, Nicole Bosque 519

Final Standings

;Pts.

Date Night;79-41

Young & Old;67-53

Emil’s Pizza;64-56

United Septic;64-56

Rascals;64-56

ENR Auto;60-60

Wolff Pack;58-62

Fri. Night Bowlers;24-96

