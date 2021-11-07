agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 7, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SENIOR FUNHigh scores — Men: Carl Schultz 672 (226, 233, 213), Jerry Haut 549 (209), Wayne Kuerschner 528, Dick Zoellick 519, Tim Archambeau 512 (235), Chuck Saeger 505. Women: Deb Archambeau 587 (232), Patti Viola 478, Lucy Saeger 477 (205), Sally Westphal 474Standings;Pts.Jeriatrics;46Strikers;42Mixed Nuts;40Sockums;38Aces;36Semi Old;32Goodtimers;26Screwballs;26SERVICEMENHigh Scores: Cory Peirick 749, Brad Ziemer 671, Brian Weihert 612, Barb Palkovics 602Standings;Pts.Kathy’s Buffalo;57Midwest Comm. Funding;51Girl & Her Beaches;43Ann’s Farmington Inn;42Ultimate Landscaping;42All Strikes Matter;31JK Construction;30SATURDAY ZOO CREWHigh scores — Women: Patrice Walter 466, Tammy Weisser 466, Kate Lapin 459. Men: Kyle McFarland 606, Louis Strupp 588, Ryan Lessner 545Standings;Pts.Funky Monkeys;27Bucky’s Badgers;21Boa Con Strikers;20.5Barely Bowling;19Cow Tippers;19Alley Gators;17Bowled Eagles;15Humpy Hedgehogs;15Nite Owls;15Gutter Gators;14.5Blind Squirrels;14Ocelotta Strikes;13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown chase hits 100 mph. Watertown police engage in second chase this week Ixonia man set for trial faces more child porn counts Ruth E. Yerges Single vehicle crash results in fatality Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
