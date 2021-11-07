SENIOR FUN

High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 672 (226, 233, 213), Jerry Haut 549 (209), Wayne Kuerschner 528, Dick Zoellick 519, Tim Archambeau 512 (235), Chuck Saeger 505. Women: Deb Archambeau 587 (232), Patti Viola 478, Lucy Saeger 477 (205), Sally Westphal 474

Standings

;Pts.

Jeriatrics;46

Strikers;42

Mixed Nuts;40

Sockums;38

Aces;36

Semi Old;32

Goodtimers;26

Screwballs;26

SERVICEMEN

High Scores: Cory Peirick 749, Brad Ziemer 671, Brian Weihert 612, Barb Palkovics 602

Standings

;Pts.

Kathy’s Buffalo;57

Midwest Comm. Funding;51

Girl & Her Beaches;43

Ann’s Farmington Inn;42

Ultimate Landscaping;42

All Strikes Matter;31

JK Construction;30

SATURDAY ZOO CREW

High scores — Women: Patrice Walter 466, Tammy Weisser 466, Kate Lapin 459. Men: Kyle McFarland 606, Louis Strupp 588, Ryan Lessner 545

Standings

;Pts.

Funky Monkeys;27

Bucky’s Badgers;21

Boa Con Strikers;20.5

Barely Bowling;19

Cow Tippers;19

Alley Gators;17

Bowled Eagles;15

Humpy Hedgehogs;15

Nite Owls;15

Gutter Gators;14.5

Blind Squirrels;14

Ocelotta Strikes;13

