Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 8:22 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Monday at 1:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 1:28 p.m. to the 400 block of Elba Street for a female.

— Monday at 5:14 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Monday at 6:08 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a male.

— Monday at 11:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 10:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Loeb Lane for a fire alarm.

— Monday at 10:47 a.m. to the 400 block of South Monroe Street in Waterloo for a mutual aid fire call.

