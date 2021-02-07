LEBANON — Due to cold temperatures, Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution at Lebanon scheduled for Tuesday will be postponed until Monday, Feb. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon normally hosts the drive-thru food pantry the second Tuesday of the month.
Ruby’s Pantry brings a semi of food and household products to Lebanon. Volunteers divide the products into shares.
The food is distributed from 4 to 6 p.m., but will start early if shares are ready. There are 360 shares available.
Shares will be picked up at the Lebanon Fire Station, but vehicles will be routed past the church and through the side streets to keep excess traffic off of County Highway R. Guests will have to load the shares into their own vehicle.
There are no income or residency requirement to attend a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution. Ruby’s Pantry receives no state or federal funding and is funded primarily by the $20 donation per share to help cover operational costs.
Follow us on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry — St. Peter’s Lebanon WI for any updates or changes.
St. Peter’s is located seven miles northeast of Watertown at the intersection of Highways MM and R.
