MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: John Zins 662 (259, 224), Tim Behling 659 (223, 243), Chris Owens 656 (209, 267), Steve Woolley 604 (224, 211). Women: Jodie Bircher 502, Tracy Hartmann 464, Rebecca Hartmann 452, Christie Jeske 446

Standings

;Pts.

Wicked Strikers;7

Pocket Pounders;7

Incredibowls;7

Cops & Robbers;5

Spare Parts;2

Animal House;0

Criminal Minds;0

