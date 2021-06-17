MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awarded Valorie Schamens of Jefferson a $1,000 T.L. Bewick Memorial Scholarship.
Schamens has been a member of the Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club since 2014, and served as president of her club. Her Harry Potter quilt won a blue ribbon at state fair, and she notes that the quilt took over 120 hours to complete. She participated in many service projects with her club, notably baking for the food pantry and creating military care packages.
Schamens was salutatorian of Jefferson High School and plans to study biomedical engineering. She was a student Rotarian, is active in Girl Scouts and is a student volunteer at the Jefferson County Humane Society. She plays the flute and plays golf. She is a member of the drama club and the forensics team.
“Our 4-H youth exemplify true leaders,” said Brenda Scheider, director of development for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Valorie is a great example of a young person who is using the skills learned through 4-H to ‘make the best better’. I know that our future is bright because of our 4-H youth.”
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awarded more than $21,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H students pursuing higher education. Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.
Since 1914, Wisconsin 4-H has helped young people develop the skills they need to meet the demands of our complex and ever-changing world. Four-H has grown from a rich history of agricultural clubs that helped the University of Wisconsin-Extension connect families to research-based advancements in farming technology and techniques. Today’s 4-H still boasts strong programs in agriculture and animal science and has grown to include science, leadership, healthy living and communications programming that help Wisconsin youth build a healthier and more prosperous future.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Nearly 150,000 youth and more than 22,000 volunteers participate in and support Wisconsin 4-H programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.