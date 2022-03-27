At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

1. Ross Chastain. 2. Alex Bowman. 3. Christopher Bell. 4. Chase Elliott. 5. Tyler Reddick. 6. Ryan Blaney. 7. Martin Truex Jr. 8. Austin Cindric. 9. Erik Jones. 10. Austin Dillon. 11. Kevin Harvick. 12. William Byron. 13. Michael McDowell. 14. Brad Keselowski. 15. Justin Haley. 16. Todd Gilliland. 17. Harrison Burton. 18. Denny Hamlin. 19. Aric Almirola. 20. Ty Dillon. 21. Chris Buescher. 22. Josh Bilicki. 23. Cole Custer. 24. Daniel Suárez. 25. Kaz Grala. 26. Boris Said. 27. Cody Ware. 28. Kyle Busch. 29. Kyle Larson. 30. Chase Briscoe. 31. Joey Logano. 32. Kurt Busch. 33. AJ Allmendinger. 34. Loris Hezemans. 35. Joey Hand. 36. Corey Lajoie. 37. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 38. Bubba Wallace. 39. Andy Lally.

