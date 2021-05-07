WALWORTH — Aaron Heine scored two goals and Brayan Loyo added a goal in Jefferson’s 3-0 victory over Big Foot in a regional final on Thursday.

Heine broke a scoreless tie with a goal off an assist from Raul Perez at the 53-minute mark. Loyo converted a penalty kick at 81 minutes and Heine added a late goal with two minutes left in regulation off Byran Loyo’s assist.

Dylan Schroedl made four saves for the Eagles (5-4-1), who take on Lomira in a sectional semifinal at Fort Atkinson High School on Saturday.

"We had a perfect game tonight against Big Foot,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “We held possession throughout the game. Big Foot ran out of options because my boys kept the pressure all game. We scored first on a perfect header flick by Aaron that found the back the net.

“On the second goal, Aaron was making a move in box when he got taken out, so Bryan made the penalty kick. I was very proud of the team the way they responded. That win means a lot for Jefferson's soccer program. We never won a regional final ever, so this game was very important to our soccer team.”

JEFFERSON 3, BIG FOOT 0

Jefferson 0 3 — 3

Big Foot 0 0 — 0

J — Heine (Perez) 53:00

J — Bra. Loyo 81:00

J — Heine (Bry. Loyo) 88:00

Saves — J (Schroedl 4), BF (Laing 6)

