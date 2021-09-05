SHOREWOOD – Fort Atkinson’s girls swim team placed seventh at Saturday’s Shorewood Invitational with 59.5 points.
Muskego (452.5) topped second-place Monona Grove (374.5) and third-place Cedarburg (338) for the team title.
“We had another solid day in the water,” Fort Atkinson girls swim coach Evan Hill said. “It was great to see the times drop after having an extremely busy week with three meets in six days.
“Lily Belzer had another strong day, improving her 100 free as well as having strong relay swims in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay. The biggest time drops though came from freshman McKenzie Cramlet in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Other girls with best times were Tessa Byrnes, Olivia Brock, Maren Selle, Katie Schenck and Gracyn Heine.”
Belzer finished 14th in the 100-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 3.43 seconds. She was also tied for 10th in the 50 free (:29.05). Belzer along with Cramlet, Rebecca Christ and Byrnes finished 11th in the 200 free relay (1:59.28). Cramlet finished 14th in the 500 free (6:10.44) and 15th in the 200 free (2:19.11). Byrnes was 15th in the 100 back (1:11.82).
Fort travels to face Waunakee today.
Team scores: Muskego 452.5, Monona Grove 374.5, Cedarburg 338, Burlington 333, Whitefish Bay 314, Shorewood 257.5, Fort Atkinson 59.5, Brookfield Academy 3.
