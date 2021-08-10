LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr.

Levi Birkholz 6'2'' 175 QB/LB 11

Sam Knapp 6'1'' 177 QB/WR/LB 12

Caden Knapp 5'10'' 140 WR/DB 11

Nathan Yaroch 5'11'' 180 RB/LB 11

Austin Schwab 5'11'' 165 RB/LB 12

Jameson Schmidt 5'10'' 155 WR/DB/K 12

Spencer Sturgill 5'7'' 160 RB/LB 12

Will Miller 6'1'' 180 RB/LB 11

Tyler Marty 5'11'' 180 TE/LB 12

Caden Bou 5'9'' 196 RB/LB 10

Ben Buxa 6'3'' 275 OL/DL 11

Caleb Koester 5'11'' 235 OL/DL 12

Christian Moldenhauer 5'7'' 213 OL/DL 12

Zach Zastrow 6'1'' 170 TE/DL 11

Christian Stuebs 6'5'' 238 OL/DL 11

Ryan Vice 5'6'' 282 OL/DL 11

Reid Wittenhiller 6'0'' 262 OL/DL 10

Trevor Holzhueter 6'0" 275 OL/DL 12

Charlie Vogen 6'4'' 191 TE/DL 11

Trey Lauber 6'3'' 158 TE/DB 11

