Lakeside Roster Aug 10, 2021

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr.
Levi Birkholz 6'2'' 175 QB/LB 11
Sam Knapp 6'1'' 177 QB/WR/LB 12
Caden Knapp 5'10'' 140 WR/DB 11
Nathan Yaroch 5'11'' 180 RB/LB 11
Austin Schwab 5'11'' 165 RB/LB 12
Jameson Schmidt 5'10'' 155 WR/DB/K 12
Spencer Sturgill 5'7'' 160 RB/LB 12
Will Miller 6'1'' 180 RB/LB 11
Tyler Marty 5'11'' 180 TE/LB 12
Caden Bou 5'9'' 196 RB/LB 10
Ben Buxa 6'3'' 275 OL/DL 11
Caleb Koester 5'11'' 235 OL/DL 12
Christian Moldenhauer 5'7'' 213 OL/DL 12
Zach Zastrow 6'1'' 170 TE/DL 11
Christian Stuebs 6'5'' 238 OL/DL 11
Ryan Vice 5'6'' 282 OL/DL 11
Reid Wittenhiller 6'0'' 262 OL/DL 10
Trevor Holzhueter 6'0" 275 OL/DL 12
Charlie Vogen 6'4'' 191 TE/DL 11
Trey Lauber 6'3'' 158 TE/DB 11
