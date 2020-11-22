SERVICEMEN

High scores: Noah Smith 670, Tyler Crandall-Ziegel 644, Keith Hanke 625, Dustin Tierson 624, Terry Strandell 617, Brad Ziemer 609, Andrew Olson 608.

STANDINGS

;Pts.

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;63

Ultimate Landscaping;55

Midwest Comm Funding;51

Ann’s Farmington Inn;46

Zero F’s Given;45

JK Construction;42

Red’s Kraemer Cheese;39

A Girl & her Beaches;23

SENIOR FUN

High scores - men: Carl Schultz (205, 213) 610, Jerry Haut (211) 559, Bob Saeger 544, Tim Archambeau 538, Wayne Kueschner 519, Dick Zoellick 500. Women: Josie Kubly 475, Sally Westphal 447.

STANDINGS

;Pts.

Sockums;57

Screwballs;50

Strikers;50

Aces;47

Semi Old;47

Newcomers;39

Good Timers;34

Mixed Nuts;28

Load comments