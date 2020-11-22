SERVICEMEN
High scores: Noah Smith 670, Tyler Crandall-Ziegel 644, Keith Hanke 625, Dustin Tierson 624, Terry Strandell 617, Brad Ziemer 609, Andrew Olson 608.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;63
Ultimate Landscaping;55
Midwest Comm Funding;51
Ann’s Farmington Inn;46
Zero F’s Given;45
JK Construction;42
Red’s Kraemer Cheese;39
A Girl & her Beaches;23
SENIOR FUN
High scores - men: Carl Schultz (205, 213) 610, Jerry Haut (211) 559, Bob Saeger 544, Tim Archambeau 538, Wayne Kueschner 519, Dick Zoellick 500. Women: Josie Kubly 475, Sally Westphal 447.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Sockums;57
Screwballs;50
Strikers;50
Aces;47
Semi Old;47
Newcomers;39
Good Timers;34
Mixed Nuts;28
