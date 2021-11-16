The following have made application for marriage license with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.

Samuel Lee Arndt to Jessa Catherine Vermillion, both of Beaver Dam.

Richard Dale Boldt to Sandra Kay Messer, both of Beaver Dam.

Zachary Nelson Czesynski to Jessica Halie Clark, both of Neosho.

Timothy Dale Doke of Juneau to May Inga Stewart of Beaver Dam.

Brandon Lee Ehmke of Herman to Shannon Francis LeClair of Oak Grove.

Tyi Royal Huff to Mary Frances Kauffman, both of Watertown.

Gabriel Eliezer Juarez to Destiny Shane Rodriquez, both of Waupun.

David James Kilmartin to Janelle Anna Seufzer, both of Lowell.

Derek Richard Loomans to Grace Marion Winter both of Waupun.

Daniel Arend McKee to Cheryl Ann Besaw, both of Watertown.

Joseph Michael Morman of Kenosha, to Abigail Kathryn Schmidt of Beaver Dam.

John Forrest O’Brien to Jodi Lynn Schubert, both of Watertown.

Dean Allen Pillsbury to Nicole Dominque Molnar, both of Waupun.

Noah Jeffrey Schepp to Samantha Jo Perham, both of Beaver Dam.

David Christian Smith to Anastasiia Aleksandrovna Lurchenko, both of Warner Robins, Georgia.

Henry Frank Ulrich to Tiffany Ann Saez, both of Beaver Dam.

