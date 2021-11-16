Marriage licenses Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Nov 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following have made application for marriage license with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.Samuel Lee Arndt to Jessa Catherine Vermillion, both of Beaver Dam.Richard Dale Boldt to Sandra Kay Messer, both of Beaver Dam.Zachary Nelson Czesynski to Jessica Halie Clark, both of Neosho.Timothy Dale Doke of Juneau to May Inga Stewart of Beaver Dam.Brandon Lee Ehmke of Herman to Shannon Francis LeClair of Oak Grove.Tyi Royal Huff to Mary Frances Kauffman, both of Watertown.Gabriel Eliezer Juarez to Destiny Shane Rodriquez, both of Waupun.David James Kilmartin to Janelle Anna Seufzer, both of Lowell.Derek Richard Loomans to Grace Marion Winter both of Waupun.Daniel Arend McKee to Cheryl Ann Besaw, both of Watertown.Joseph Michael Morman of Kenosha, to Abigail Kathryn Schmidt of Beaver Dam.John Forrest O’Brien to Jodi Lynn Schubert, both of Watertown.Dean Allen Pillsbury to Nicole Dominque Molnar, both of Waupun.Noah Jeffrey Schepp to Samantha Jo Perham, both of Beaver Dam.David Christian Smith to Anastasiia Aleksandrovna Lurchenko, both of Warner Robins, Georgia.Henry Frank Ulrich to Tiffany Ann Saez, both of Beaver Dam. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 27-year-old man to prison in OWI homicide Driver, miraculously, OK after Ixonia train crash Missing pair found by Dodge County Sheriff's Office Watertown teen charged with making terrorist threats against school Bethesda lists Watertown headquarters at $5.43 million Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
