JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce announced late Monday afternoon that applications are open for the HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program.
They will continue to be accepted until Aug. 23, or until 500 applications have been submitted, whichever is sooner.
Subsequent grant rounds will be held to accept additional applications later this summer.
“In partnership with The Hartford, the grant program will fund solutions that help small brick-and-mortar business owners respond and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also help to revitalize and strengthen older and historic downtown commercial districts,” Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jen Pinnow, said. “A minimum of 50 percent of grants will benefit diverse-owned businesses, as defined by the Small Business Administration as minority, woman, veteran, disabled, and/or LGBTQ-owned.”
To learn more about small business eligibility requirements and eligible grant expenses, visit the website of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.
Contact hartbeat@savingplaces.org with any questions.
