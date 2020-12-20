TODAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Lake Mills at Platteville, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Fall River at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.
Horicon at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Poynette at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Janesville Craig at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Hustisford at Fall River, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Jefferson at Lodi, 7 p.m., Lodi Middle School
Dodgeland at Hustisford, 7 p.m.
Boys swim
Jefferson/Cambridge vs. Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m., Jefferson High School
Watertown at Baraboo triangular, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Jefferson/Cambridge vs. Markesan, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.