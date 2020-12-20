TODAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Lake Mills at Platteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Fall River at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.

Horicon at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.

Poynette at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Janesville Craig at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Hustisford at Fall River, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jefferson at Lodi, 7 p.m., Lodi Middle School

Dodgeland at Hustisford, 7 p.m.

Boys swim

Jefferson/Cambridge vs. Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m., Jefferson High School

Watertown at Baraboo triangular, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

Jefferson/Cambridge vs. Markesan, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School

