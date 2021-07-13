The American Cancer Society’s Rock River Relay For Life organizers will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lyon’s Pub in Watertown.

The meeting is open to the public.

The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help fight against cancer.

This year’s relay will be at a new location, Riverside Park Sept. 25.

One can sign up as an individual or if a family has been effected by cancer, they can sign up the whole family as a team.

This year’s theme is, “Let’s Kick Cancer Out of the Park!”

One can walk for those that are battling cancer, those that are cancer survivors or to remember those who fought and lost their battle.

Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or come for a few laps around the park. Sign up at www.relayforlife.org/rockriverwi.

The relay is still looking for sponsors to help make this year’s event a success.

Contact Kay Christian at 920-261-0077 or email at christian.kay.paul@gaml.com if a business would like to join the fight against cancer.

