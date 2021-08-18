Prep calendar Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Aug 18, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s eventsGirls golfWatertown at Oak Ridge GCGirls tennisJefferson at ElkhornFriday’s eventsFootballWatertown at Brookfield EastLuther Prep vs. RiponJohnson Creek vs. ParkviewDodgeland at DeerfieldLomira at Horicon/HustisfordLakeside at JeffersonLake Mills vs. Mineral PointWaterloo at PecatonicaGirls TennisWatertown at Pewaukee InviteJefferson at Badger InviteLake Mills at Mukwonago inviteSaturday’s eventsGirls tennisWatertown at Pewaukee InviteLuther Prep at WaupunGirls swimmingWatertown at Brown Deer inviteJefferson/Cambridge at Milton inviteMonday’s eventsGirls tennisWatertown vs. Beaver DamJefferson at Fort Atkinson Doubles InviteTuesday’s eventsGirls tennisWatertown at Badger Challenge, Sauk PrairieLuther Prep vs. Brookfield AcademyJefferson at ColumbusSt. Mary’s Springs at Lake MillsGirls swimmingWatertown vs. PewaukeeBoys soccerWatertown vs. EdgewoodJefferson at Lake MillsLakeside at MayvilleVolleyballWatertown vs. La FolletteDodgeland at PrincetonHustisford at Rio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Unmanned police squad hits Breselow’s Hustisford man receives 18 months in prison for fifth OWI offense Man ordered to prison in 2020 Sullivan crash 10 Questions — Kay Christian Watertown welcomes Riverfest back with open arms Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
