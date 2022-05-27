Hearing screenings set
Hearing screenings will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The screenings are free. Clients will be seen on a first come, first served basis.
Weekly A.A. meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — Emotion Anon meeting at 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. closed AA meeting 8 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Moravian Church.
An A.A. recovery group meets at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
Programs
set at WFC
The Watertown Family Connections will offer playgroups twice a week, Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. held in the Talk/Read/Play Center at the library. To register, click on www.watertownfamilyconnections.com.
Open gym in the Watertown Area YMCA is held Thursdays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Open gym sessions will run through May and then will start back up again in September. No registration is required.
Park playgroups will be held June through August. No registration is required. Each month on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. will be held at the following parks: June, Timothy Johnson Park, July, Lincoln Park, and August at Union Park.
Loaves, fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Farmers market planned Tuesday
The Watertown Farmers Market will be held at Riverside Park Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon. Products sold at the market include fresh produce, flowers, maple syrup, baked goods, honey, frozen seafood, popcorn, cheese, sauerkraut, vegetables that are dried, pickled and fermented, worm castings, skincare products and specialty crafts.The market will run every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon, through Oct. 25. The market is closed Aug. 9 for Riverfest. For more information on the Watertown Farmers Market, call 920-342-3623.
Sandwiches being served
Families with children can receive a free picnic lunch four days a week this summer. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
During the summer break, every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday a free bag lunch is provided. Each lunch will have a high protein choice (such as ham, peanut butter, cheese, or tuna), fruit, vegetables, a cookie, and a beverage (water, juice, milk).
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at three locations. Tuesdays at Clark Park Shelter; Wednesday at the shelter in Riverside Park; Thursdays at Clark Park Shelter; and Fridays at Timothy Johnson Park shelter.
The meals run from June 14 through Aug. 26. Summer sandwiches will be offered rain or shine.
Lunches are provided by members of St. Lukes Lutheran Church, Ebenezer Moravian Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
For more information, call Rehbaum at 920-206-4642 or Joan Genz at 920-262-0923.
