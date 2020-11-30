FRIDAY FUN COUPLES
High scores - men: Ed Laatsch (256, 246, 249) 751, DJ Kruesel (226, 234, 200) 660, Bill Reed (202, 201, 202) 605. Women: Melissa Kruesel (214) 518, Cassie Lepper 493, Brenda Clemmons 491. Couples: Ed/Stacy Laatsch 1220, DJ/Melissa Kruesel 1178, Bill/Brenda Reed 1038.
STANDINGS
;W;L
All Day;56;40
Wolff Pack;55;41
United Septic;46;50
Emil's Pizza;33;63
EARLY SUNDAY NIGHTERS
High scores: Ed Laatsch (265, 236, 243) 744, Marc Oldenhoff (214, 232, 244) 690, Zack Fischer (203, 202, 214) 619, Brad Ziemer (228, 200) 617, Keith Pogantsch (234) 612, Karen Meylor (200) 549, Bev Klebt (214) 544, Sue Gillingham 536.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Strike Division
Barnes Stormers;25
We R Family;24
Spaceballs;23
Spare Division
Noah Smith Design;40
Meylors;29
Jazs;28
Split Happens;14
Split Division
Andy's Excavating;28
Watertown Bowl;27
Pesicek Collision;22
Timberwood Construction;10
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - men: Bruce Martin 679 (2229, 256), Corey Jaeger 672 (237), Scott Kaufmann 668 (222, 263), Jamie McGowan 660 (246, 223), Tom Christian 637 (241), Jake Bergmann 622 (234, 222), Mark Herold 618 (244), Jeff Weihert 615, Ed Reszynski 613 (223). Women: Connie Hookstead 651 (220, 233), Tina Thrane 610 (214, 213), Karin Reszynski 592 (210), Jeri Schlatter 566 (231), Jean Werner 549 (235), Val Uttech 542 (200), Jen Bowlin 528 (247).
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Runn Inn Erin's 2;14
Bigg's Bar & Grill;12
Runn Inn Erin's;10
Edward Jones;10
Watertown Bowl;9
G & B Construction;8
Stacey's Bar;7
GW Electric;7
Martin Management;7
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;7
Concord Inn;5
Keck Furniture;2
Gasthaus;0
Rednex Pro Shop;0
SERVICEMEN
High scores: Brad Ziemer 752, Brian Weihert 720, Cory Peirick 677, Scott McGowan 677, Kadan Jablonski 661, Keith Hanke 631, Jake Preinfalk 630, Scott May 614, Tim Schleicher 610, Josh Meylor 608, Jamie McGowan 606, Stacy Walsh 602.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Kathy's Buffalo;70
Ultimate Landscaping;62
Midwest Comm. Funding;55
Zero F's Given;48
Ann's Farmington Inn;46
JK Construction;42
Red's Kraemer Cheese;39
A Girl & Her Beaches;30
