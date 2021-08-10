agate LM roster Aug 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE MILLS Player Name;Position;Height;Weight;YearDavid Bruce;OL/DL;5'9'';219;12Michael Strenbroten;WR/LB;6'2'';199;12Carson Lund;RB/DB;5'10'';162;12Cole Flood;WR/DB;5'10'';168;12Ryan Grossman;OL/DL;5'11'';215;12Julian Stewart;OL/DL;X;243;12Ben Buchholtz;RB/LB;5'8'';185;11Derek Bruce;OL/DL;5'10'';231;11J.P. Rguig;WR/DB;5'6'';161;11Sam Horkan;OL/LB;5'11'';182;11Rex Cassady;WR/DB;5'9'';181;11Gibson Hale;OL/DL;6'1'';198;11Caden Belling;QB/DB;5'10'';158;11Tristian Theide;WR/DB;5'8'';147;11Darin Philips;OL/DL;5'10'';220;11Levi Kopp;OL/DL;5'11'';156;11Ethan Selck;OL/DL;X;X;11Eddie Eveland;QB/DB;X;160;11Liam Carrigan;WR/DB;X;X;11Cooper Murphy;RB/LB;5'7'';175;10Matthew Stenbroten;WR/DB;6'3'';193;10K.C. Hagedorn;WR/DB;6'0'';160;10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Weather service confirms at least 4 tornadoes in Wisconsin Concord cleanup 'slow but sure' NWS: Severe thunderstorm core hits Watertown Watertown has an opportunity and a duty to get this right Leland R. "Lee" Heine Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
