LAKE MILLS 

Player Name;Position;Height;Weight;Year

David Bruce;OL/DL;5'9'';219;12

Michael Strenbroten;WR/LB;6'2'';199;12

Carson Lund;RB/DB;5'10'';162;12

Cole Flood;WR/DB;5'10'';168;12

Ryan Grossman;OL/DL;5'11'';215;12

Julian Stewart;OL/DL;X;243;12

Ben Buchholtz;RB/LB;5'8'';185;11

Derek Bruce;OL/DL;5'10'';231;11

J.P. Rguig;WR/DB;5'6'';161;11

Sam Horkan;OL/LB;5'11'';182;11

Rex Cassady;WR/DB;5'9'';181;11

Gibson Hale;OL/DL;6'1'';198;11

Caden Belling;QB/DB;5'10'';158;11

Tristian Theide;WR/DB;5'8'';147;11

Darin Philips;OL/DL;5'10'';220;11

Levi Kopp;OL/DL;5'11'';156;11

Ethan Selck;OL/DL;X;X;11

Eddie Eveland;QB/DB;X;160;11

Liam Carrigan;WR/DB;X;X;11

Cooper Murphy;RB/LB;5'7'';175;10

Matthew Stenbroten;WR/DB;6'3'';193;10

K.C. Hagedorn;WR/DB;6'0'';160;10

