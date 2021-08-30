Q: School is starting up again. My daughter gets straight A’s in every subject except math. We’re having a hard time understanding why she struggles with this subject. Could her problems with math be linked to some kind of learning disability?
Jim: It’s true that some learning disabilities involve difficulty understanding mathematical terms or concepts, decoding written word problems, recognizing numerical symbols or arithmetic signs, etc. If your child is seriously lagging behind in math, I think it’s worth asking school officials to arrange for a formal evaluation, so as to at least investigate this as a possibility.
If it turns out that the issue isn’t a learning disability, but simply a matter of needing additional help, I’d suggest finding a tutor or enrolling your daughter in a specialized math learning program. Situations like this can put a great deal of stress on everyone at home, so outside help can provide a good buffer rather than trying to tutor your child yourself.
Meanwhile, bear in mind that math isn’t everything — and no child can be expected to excel in every academic area. But we’re all gifted in some way. With this in mind, it’s extremely important to affirm your child’s strengths rather than focusing on her weaknesses.
Find ways to shine a spotlight on the things she’s good at. Encourage her to get more deeply involved in the subject fields she really enjoys. The confidence she gains as she does this can spill over into areas where she has to work a little harder.
Where math is specifically concerned, help your daughter to see assignments as positive challenges rather than frustrating obstacles. Go out of your way to cooperate closely with her math teacher. Praise your child for her effort rather than simply her achievement, and don’t criticize or express disappointment when she fails. Remind her that her self-worth is not based on grades or accomplishments. Above all, affirm your unconditional love for her.
Q: My girlfriend and I are getting fairly serious and thinking about marriage. But my parents divorced when I was a teenager. I’m still trying to process my own hurt feelings regarding their divorce — and my fear of marriage in general. What can I do to move forward in my own relationship?
Dr. Greg Smalley, vice president, Marriage & Family Formation: I applaud you for recognizing the baggage you’re carrying from your parents’ divorce — and for being proactive about dealing with it. Let’s break this down into three key pieces.
First, deal with you. Whether you’re in a relationship or not, you need to realistically address your own “junk” and work on becoming a healthy person.
Second, deal with her. Be honest with your girlfriend — talk about the hesitation, fear and emotional walls you’re working on overcoming, emphasizing that it’s about your parents’ divorce, not your present relationship. Tell her what she can do to support you. The more you include her and work together, the stronger your connection can become.
Finally, deal with the relationship. When the time is right, get good premarital counseling. Eighty percent of couples who get at least 6-8 hours of quality premarital counseling stay together. That’s the best way to help “divorce-proof” your own marriage before it starts.
Jim Daly is a husband and father, an author, and president of Focus on the Family and host of the Focus on the Family radio program. Catch up with him at www.jimdalyblog.com or at www.facebook.com/DalyFocus.
© 2021 Focus on the Family
Distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.