TODAY'S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Jefferson at Big Foot, 7:15 p.m.
Markesan at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Horicon at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Central Wisconsin Christian at Johnson Creek, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Stevens Point at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Lake Mills at Martin Luther, 7 p.m.
Williams Bay at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Central Wisconsin Christian at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Oakfield at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Marshall at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Jefferson at Big Foot, 7:15 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.
Columbus at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Boys swimming
Fort Atkinson at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Jefferson/Cambridge at Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Reedsburg at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Whitewater at Jefferson/Cambridge, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School
Wrestling
Hustisford at Oakview triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Watertown at Milton, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Parkview, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.