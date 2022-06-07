Music at the Museum returns to the picturesque grounds of the Octagon House Museum on Monday, June 20 with a performance by Harold & the Doby Effects – a Milwaukee-based jazz, pop, and Motown band that will perform hits from the 1970s and 80s. The concert will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Music at the Museum is a special summer concert series established in 2021 by the Watertown Historical Society to connect the Octagon House to the Watertown community in a new and unique way. Music at the Museum 2022 is presented by the Joseph & Sharon Darcey Foundation with support from Donald and Jean Kwapil. Major supporters also include Bill and Karla Mullen, the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, Marie Dobbratz, and a gift in honor of Lila Bocher. Many other donations were also given to make this concert series possible.
“We were incredibly pleased with the turn-out for our three outdoor concerts last year,” said Melissa Lampe, president of the historical society. “It was wonderful to see so many people in attendance singing along and clapping to the music, and enjoying picnic dinners from home on the museum grounds.”
“Our musical line-up this summer again offers something for everyone,” Lampe said. “The concerts are open to the public, and we look forward to seeing the museum grounds filled once again with members of our community having a great time, listening to great music, and connecting with this special historic site.”
Lampe extended her appreciation to the members of the historical society’s Board of Directors for their work behind the scenes in coordinating Music at the Museum, with special thanks to Jill Nadeau for selecting the musical acts.
There is no cost to attend Music at the Museum, but free will donations are welcome. Attendees must provide their own seating — lawn chairs or blankets — and are invited to bring their own picnic (including beverages) to enjoy while listening to the music. Towne Cinema popcorn, water and soda will be for sale at the event.
Attendees may arrive starting at 5 p.m. (but no earlier) to set out blankets and chairs. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place the following evening, Tuesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Following Harold & the Doby Effects, Music at the Museum will welcome international singer and storyteller Bruce A. Henry on Monday, July 18, and Flight – A Tribute to The Eagles on Monday, Aug. 22. All proceeds donated to this event benefit the operations of the Watertown Historical Society and Octagon House Museum.
For more information, visit octagonhousemuseum.org, watertownhistory.org or call 920-248-0616.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.