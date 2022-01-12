TUESDAY SENIORS

High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 664 (247, 246), Ron Benninger 648 (259), Ray Gresbach 645 (216, 219), Ronnie Bartels 623 (243), Chuck Saeger 605. (223, 204), Harvey Ziemer 581 (215, 206), Tim Archambeau 558 (226), Roy Zimmerman 552, Bruce Kämmerling 541, Mike Grossman 514, Mike Oheim 508, Erv Bankert 507 (202), Pat Froemming 504. Women: Inez Schmit 531, Deb Archambeau 496, Linda Gresback 495, Lucy Saeger 487, Ruth Zwieg 473, Annette Benninger 457, Sue Stai 454, Christine Peters 454

Standings

;Pts.

Has Beens;26

Final Four;22

Mistifts;21

Wannabees;20

Bowling Stones;17

Survivors;16

Different Strokes;16

4-Pak;16

Gutter Dusters;12

The Orifices;12

4-Chicks;10

Krueger Builders;4

WAYNE’S AUTO

High scores: Chris Kaufmann 789 (277), Pete Richter 741 (259), Justin Mallow 736 (278), Mark Herold 729 (259), Marty Schneidewind 717 (277), Jonathan Kaufmann 716 (265), Brock Sabol (710 (262), Jason Peirick 709 (258), Tom Christian 707 (268), Todd Saeger 698 (237), Wes Umland 693 (300), Ed Wolff 691 (276), Shawn Bresnahan 691 (276), John Foltz 688 (252), Keven Roethle 688 (238), Josh Krueger 683 (267), Mitch Mosher 680 (244), Brad Ziemer 675 (258), Bruce Martin 671 (259), Armand Lewis 665 (226), Derrick Heiser 662 (224), Jeremy Wolfe 661 (224), Tom Lulewicz 661 (237) Randy Kroll 661 (265), Dan Schilling 659 (257), Jake Hermanson 658 (242), Tom Fredrick 658 (236), Randy Burgardt 655 (236), Mark Oiler 651 (239), Adam Zastrow 651 (280), Adam Kircher 641 (225, Matt English 641 (228), Geoff Jansen 636 (267), Nate Saeger 636 (236), Robert Wolfgram 634 (224), Aaron Schadt 628 (214), Clark Eckert 626 (249), Andrew Jonas 625 (217), Eric Hill 618 (216), Jamey Hisel 618 (235), Jeff Sueflohn 617 (242), Scott Umland 613 (241), Jeremy Schwark 609 (223), George Sabol 608 (214), Mike Kasten 602 (264), Mike Kasten 602 (264), Marshall Mosher 601 (215)

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

Drafty Cellar;96.5

18/North;93

ZBM;88

Crank Shafts;85

JG Custom Carp.;81

Wolff Pack 1;78.5

Wolff Pack 2;67.5

Hisel Flooring;64

Revolution Pro Shop;59

Division 2

Watertown Bowl;101.5

Pineapple Express;89.5

Rednex Pro Shop;89

3 Ducks Pub;86

Who’d We Hang;82.5

Incredibowls;80

G&B Construction;78

Koplin Excavating;76

