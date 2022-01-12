agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAY SENIORSHigh scores — Men: Carl Schultz 664 (247, 246), Ron Benninger 648 (259), Ray Gresbach 645 (216, 219), Ronnie Bartels 623 (243), Chuck Saeger 605. (223, 204), Harvey Ziemer 581 (215, 206), Tim Archambeau 558 (226), Roy Zimmerman 552, Bruce Kämmerling 541, Mike Grossman 514, Mike Oheim 508, Erv Bankert 507 (202), Pat Froemming 504. Women: Inez Schmit 531, Deb Archambeau 496, Linda Gresback 495, Lucy Saeger 487, Ruth Zwieg 473, Annette Benninger 457, Sue Stai 454, Christine Peters 454Standings;Pts.Has Beens;26Final Four;22Mistifts;21Wannabees;20Bowling Stones;17Survivors;16Different Strokes;164-Pak;16Gutter Dusters;12The Orifices;124-Chicks;10Krueger Builders;4WAYNE’S AUTOHigh scores: Chris Kaufmann 789 (277), Pete Richter 741 (259), Justin Mallow 736 (278), Mark Herold 729 (259), Marty Schneidewind 717 (277), Jonathan Kaufmann 716 (265), Brock Sabol (710 (262), Jason Peirick 709 (258), Tom Christian 707 (268), Todd Saeger 698 (237), Wes Umland 693 (300), Ed Wolff 691 (276), Shawn Bresnahan 691 (276), John Foltz 688 (252), Keven Roethle 688 (238), Josh Krueger 683 (267), Mitch Mosher 680 (244), Brad Ziemer 675 (258), Bruce Martin 671 (259), Armand Lewis 665 (226), Derrick Heiser 662 (224), Jeremy Wolfe 661 (224), Tom Lulewicz 661 (237) Randy Kroll 661 (265), Dan Schilling 659 (257), Jake Hermanson 658 (242), Tom Fredrick 658 (236), Randy Burgardt 655 (236), Mark Oiler 651 (239), Adam Zastrow 651 (280), Adam Kircher 641 (225, Matt English 641 (228), Geoff Jansen 636 (267), Nate Saeger 636 (236), Robert Wolfgram 634 (224), Aaron Schadt 628 (214), Clark Eckert 626 (249), Andrew Jonas 625 (217), Eric Hill 618 (216), Jamey Hisel 618 (235), Jeff Sueflohn 617 (242), Scott Umland 613 (241), Jeremy Schwark 609 (223), George Sabol 608 (214), Mike Kasten 602 (264), Mike Kasten 602 (264), Marshall Mosher 601 (215)Standings;Pts.Division 1Drafty Cellar;96.518/North;93ZBM;88Crank Shafts;85JG Custom Carp.;81Wolff Pack 1;78.5Wolff Pack 2;67.5Hisel Flooring;64Revolution Pro Shop;59Division 2Watertown Bowl;101.5Pineapple Express;89.5Rednex Pro Shop;893 Ducks Pub;86Who’d We Hang;82.5Incredibowls;80G&B Construction;78Koplin Excavating;76 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monterrey not eligible to run as Watertown mayor Watertown's 7-Up Bottling preps for sale Expansions abound in 7-Up's local history Wava Lee Wandersee Downtown cafe finishing remodeling Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
