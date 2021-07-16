Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members five-handed sheepshead tournament on Tuesday. Fourteen people participated in the tournament. The winners were John Luby, Barb Tabat, Terry Schultz, Wally Scheiber, and Rick Dunham.
Sheepshead is held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center.
