Do you like to keep more of your hard-earned money? If so, you’ll like the Republican legislature’s tax plan, which continues to cut taxes just as we have over the last decade.
In fact, since 2011, Republicans in the state legislature have helped cut state and local taxes by over $13 billion. Since 2014, property tax relief alone proposed by Republicans has totaled over $5 billion.
Now, as we continue to help the state move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns enacted by Gov. Tony Evers, our budget proposal is set to send $3.4 billion back to families and businesses across the state.
Several weeks ago, the legislature received a report that the state would be bringing in significantly more money than previously projected. Knowing this, we chose to send much of that money back to the taxpayer in the form of a $2.3 billion dollar income tax cut directed at the middle-class, as well as nearly $650 million in property tax relief, and over $200 million directed toward businesses.
The proposal also includes tax breaks for active duty military personnel and a child and dependent care tax credit that will impact around 100,000 filers in the state.
We have proposed all of these cuts because we know that individuals, families, and business owners know how to spend their money better than the government.
Governor Evers’ clearly does not believe this to be true. His budget proposal increased state spending by nearly 10% and included a tax increase of over $1 billion on Wisconsin families and businesses. This is because the Governor believes that the government bureaucracy knows how to spend your hard-earned money better than you do.
Our budget proposal includes a modest spending increase to help fund priorities like education, healthcare, and local roads while also sending a significant chunk of money back to you, the taxpayer.
At the time of proposal, it was projected that the typical Wisconsin family would save roughly $1,200 in income and property tax relief over the next two years. This is a significant savings for Wisconsin families, and does not even include the additional relief directed at Wisconsin businesses!
I am incredibly proud of the work that has been put in by the Republican legislature to craft a budget that funds priorities like healthcare, education, broadband expansion, local roads and many more, while also sending billions back to taxpayers. This budget proposal believes in the hard-working citizens of Wisconsin, not government bureaucracy.
