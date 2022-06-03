Watertown High School announced its top 10 scholars for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The selection was based on grade-point average weighted to account for the number of advanced classes taken.
The students are:
Jackson Barta is the son of Todd and Jayne Barta. During his high-school career he was active in Academic Decathlon, swimming, tennis, soccer, SkillsUSA, science cub, Boy Scouts, jazz and pep band and math team. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, National German Honor Society, and Tri-M Music Honor Society. He plans on attending University of Wisconsin — Madison and studying engineering mechanics.
Dylan Geske is the son of John and Jill Geske. During his high school career he was active in soccer, tennis, Interact, Key Club, math team, Academic Decathlon, SkillsUSA and Life of a Gosling. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. He plans on attending University of Wisconsin — Madison to study electrical engineering.
Owen Harris is the son of Crist and Jen Harris. During his high-school career, he was active in soccer, tennis, student council, Association of Business Students, show choir, carolers, math team, Academic Decathlon, Interact, musicals and Athletic Leadership Team. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society. He plans on attending University of Wisconsin — Madison to study actuarial sciences.
Nathan Kehl is the son of Dean and Marty Kehl. During his high-school career, he was active in football, baseball, Association of Business Students, Health Occupations Students of America and Interact. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. He plans on attending Marquette University.
Madeline Kilps is the daughter of Jason and Linda Kilps. During her high school career she was active in Academic Decathlon, Interact, SkillsUSA, track and field, cross country, student council, and math team. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She plans on attending St. Norbert College.
Emma Lemke is the daughter of Mark and Melissa Lemke. During her high-school career, she was active in softball, forensics, Academic Decathlon, marching and pep band, Interact and math team. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society. She plans on attending University of Wisconsin — Whitewater and studying horticulture, nutritional science and business.
Matthew Marchant is the son of Rob and Amy Marchant. During his high-school career he was active in student council, soccer, swimming, tennis, golf, football, show choir, carolers, musicals and jazz and pep band. He plans on attending the University of Arkansas and studying agricultural economics.
Madison Peters is the daughter of Tanya Peters. During her high-school career she was active in SkillsUSA, student council, HOSA, tennis and softball. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. She plans on attending University of Minnesota-Duluth for mechanical engineering.
Margaret Strupp is the daughter of Louis and Sherry Strupp. During her high-school career she was active in volleyball, softball, HOSA, Interact and Academic Decathlon. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She plans on attending Coe College to study pre-med.
Jacob Tietz is the son of Randy and Tammy Tietz. During his high-school career, he was active in basketball, football, baseball, FFA, and jazz, pep, and marching band. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, National German Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. He plans on attending University of Wisconsin — Madison to study accounting and agricultural economics.
