WAYNE’S AUTO
High scores: Chris Kaufmann 814 (279), Brad Ziemer 783 (278), Mitch Mosher 779 (277), Craig Frank 747 (265), Marty Schneidewind 747 (265), Pete Richter 741 (257), Josh Kaufmann 737 (257), Nate Saeger 705 (268), Wes Umland 699 (300), Jeremy Schwark 678 (256), Jeremy Wolfe 669 (237), Jeff Zielke 662 (239), Tom Lulewicz 661 (227), Tom Fredrick 660 (233), Randy Burgardt 660 (245), Jamey Hisel 659 (256), Shawn Bresnehan 658 (249), Paul Neis 656 (256), Bruce Martin 652 (226), Clark Eckert 651 (223), Jonathan Kaufmann 650 (248), Zack Umland 648 (245), Keven Roethle 643 (236), Scott Wolfgram 642 (256), Lukas Saeger 638 (222), Jason Peirick 634 (267), Ben Nalied 630 (241), Sam Hommen 622 (217), Mark Peters 622 (222), Josh Rusch 615. (266), John Foltz 610 (228), Brad Sabol 606 (230)
Standings
;Pts.
JG Custom Carpentry;55
Rusty Nail’55
Wolff Pack App.;54.5
Three Ducks Pub;50
G&B Construction;49.5
Rednex Pro Shop;47
Tom Fredrick Build.;42.5
Crank Shafts;41
ZBM;39
Watertown Bowl;37
3 Ducks Pub II;32.5
TROUBLE ON 26
High scores — Men: Kadan Jablonski 729 (299, 239), Jamie McGowan (218, 268, 216), Brad Dantuma 679 (201, 258, 220), AJ Ritschke 678 (228, 223, 227), Scott May 674 (202, 237, 234), Jake Sell 663 (236, 242), Pushy Strauss 662 (232, 245), Rory Lamp 660 (269, 202), Adam Wagner 617 (215, 222), Brad Ziemer 604 (228). Women: Candice Meschke (225, 213, 205), Jaqueline Fritz 531 (211), Tiana Bostwick 527, Amy Eicksteadt 526 (203), RoxAnne Witte 522 (208)
Standings
Division 1
;Pts.
Gudenkauf Farms;65
Team Utsy;44
Kris’s Misfits;41
The X-Men;39
Schaefer’s Soft Water;32
Division 2
;Pts.
Kris’s Almost Home;54
Unknown Bowlers;54
Rosy Lane Holsteins;50
Watertown Bowl;43
Hair By Ashley Anne;33
