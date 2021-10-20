TROUBLE ON 26
High Scores — Men: Brad Ziemer 794 (258, 280, 256), Jake Sell 715 (234, 246, 235), Brad Dantuma 650 (245, 223), Brian Weihert 649 (249, 209), Ed Dantuma 646 (217, 203, 226), Jan Jablonski 614 (220, 214). Women: Stacy Laatsch 581 (219), Kim Rosinski 565 (209), Amy Eicksteadt 514
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Ultimate Landscaping;45
Wasted Management;32
Hair By Ashley Anne;27
Fathead's Country Campers;22
Watertown Bowl;20
Division 2
Drafty Misfits;31
Gudenkauf Farms;30
Rosy Lane Holsteins;30
Schaefer's Soft Water;27
Do Right Concrete;16
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Men: Ronnie Bartels 621 (245, 224), Ray Gresbach 588 (203, 206), Pete Boer 570 (211), Jerry Haut 564, Bruce Kemmerling 562 (236), Ron Benninger 536, Chuck Saeger 523, Rick Tortomasi 520, Wayne Kuerschner 518, Mike Zwieg 508, Jim Hrobsky 507. Women: Deb Archambeau 534 (205), Christine Peter 513 (213), Josie Kubly 449, Judy Schwantes 448, Ruth Zwieg 447
Standings
;Pts.
Final Four;42
Wannabees;40
Has Beens;39
4-Chicks;33
4-Pak;30
Different Strokes;30
Bowling Stones;28
Misfits;25
Gutter Dusters;19
Krueger Builders;18
The Orifice;18
Survivors;14
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores — Lynsey Wolfgram 687 (268, 243), Terry Zastrow 602 (228, 203), Katelyn Hodel 571, Amanda Saeger 569 (207), Ali Mauer 554 (213), Serena Mallow 544 (203), Kim Holterman 517, Chris Moldenhauer 514, Jen May 512, Karin Reszynski 508, Tammy Burke 502
Standings
;Pts.
KT Gals;36
Who Gives a Split;36
The Ball Handlers;35
Silver Eagle;34
Split Happens;34
Schaefer’s;30
RJ Exteriors;28
Kozi Homes;26
Stacey’s 1;24
Stacey’s 2;24
Kraemer’s’21
Travel Leaders;20
Alley Gals;18
KEGLER KINGS
High scores — Men: Andrew Jonas 728 (247, 247. 234), Larry Caya 680 (225, 214, 241), Jonathan Kaufmann 675 (247, 205, 223), Brad Dantuma 657 (233, 212, 212), Damien Lopez 643 (211, 211, 221), Doug Ketelhohn 613 (201, 239), Bob Knutson 605 (210, 205), Doug Clemmons 603 (230, 223). Women: Ashley Kaufmann 643 (246, 215), Brett Lopez 570 (200), Wendy Kaufmann 555 (218), Annie Caya 513, Jodie Bicher 512
Standings
;Pts.
Bob’s Bunch;37
Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;29
American Family Insurance;28
Local Waters;26
Fun Farm N Toys;26
Kube Custom Carpentry;23
Revolution Pro Shop;22
We Don’t Care;21
G Brock Auto Repair;18
Johnson & Hellekson;16
MOONLITERS
High scores: Amanda Kelly 534 (202), Lisa Morris 508, Lisa Cutsforth 493 (220), Candice Meschke 486 (218), RoxAnne Witte 480
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;21
Kube Custom Carpentry;21
Nielsen Amusements;20
Sommers;19
Fathead’s Country Campers;17
Berres Brothers;15
DAM Doctors;13
COMMUNITY
High scores — Brad Brusveen 676 (235), Keith Hanke 669 (256), Louis Strupp 652 (243), Larry Romprey 644 (224), Tom Fairall 626 (213), Dean Sellnow 610 (213)
Standings
;Pts.
Stull Agronomy;19
KG Builders;17
Silver Eagle Saloon;13
Ann’s Farmington;12
Schaefer’s Soft Water;12
Watertown Bowl;11
3 MAN SLEEPER
High scores: Pete Richter 705 (267), Brandon Radloff 692 (244), Jeff Weihert 687 (267), Michelle Wolff 682 (243), Josh Bartz 675 (249), Diane Mallow 650 (277), Tim Courtney 614 (227)
Standings
;Pts.
Pine Cone;47
JLS;36
G&W Electric;30
Rusty Nail;29
Watertown Bowl;28
Miller 64;26
Kathy’s Buffalo;26
Hersh’s Gang;16
Jak’s;15
