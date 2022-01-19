JUNEAU — What do Dodge County residents want? It’s a reliable and faster internet service — and most say they are not getting it.
According to a broadband survey distributed to Dodge County residents in the fall of 2021, a total of 2,660 responses were collected. The survey found 57% of respondents reported having trouble using common internet services. Forty-eight percent of residents are “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied” with current internet speeds; and 35% indicated that availability of broadband internet is affecting where they choose to live.
Some of their comments included:
• “We use the internet to do a lot of management of our business and to market our services. However, because of the internet situation, we use the internet very scarcely to market our services.”
• “The internet in our rural area has been a problem for far too long. Having a home-based operation and relying on satellite internet only or extremely expensive cellular-based internet has created numerous issues in running a successful responsive business.”
• “We barely even have landline service. The quality is terrible and we have been told by service techs that there is nothing that they can do because it is a problem with the age and the quality of the local wires and that the company has no interest in improving the situation.”
• “Being a municipal government it is very important to have a good internet service to adhere to all state law/reporting requirements, emails and a multitude of research that needs to be done. It is also extremely important to have excellent internet service to conduct elections.”
Also, 35% of the county businesses that responded to the survey are home-based; and, 74% of businesses that responded need employees to be able to work from home.
Residents will have the opportunity to hear a draft of the Dodge County broadband assessment study at 2 and 6 p.m. in the first floor auditorium Jan. 24 at the Dodge County administration building, 127 E. Oak St. in Juneau.
Some of the meeting’s discussion items include:
• Is broadband a luxury or a necessary utility?
• What’s the best broadband option for Dodge County?
• How will better broadband be funded?
• What is the status of broadband program in Dodge County?
• Results of county broadband survey?
Some survey respondents use the internet for filing taxes, electronic medical records, networking, personal and school use and bill paying and online banking. Some respondents said they run agricultural programs for their farm equipment through the internet.
When respondents were questioned if county government should facilitate better and more affordable broadband services, 90% of those who responded said “yes.” Also, 40% of respondents indicated they have no alternative to their current internet provider; and 32% of residents have nine or more internet-connected devices in their home.
