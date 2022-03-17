Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 12:25 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:11 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 8:22 a.m. to the 200 block of North Third Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 4:14 p.m. to the 500 block of South Eighth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 6:24 p.m. to the 1500 block Lakeside Terrace for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

Recommended for you

Load comments