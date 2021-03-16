JUNEAU — All snowmobile trails in all zones 1-5 in Dodge County are closed for the season.

The Wild Goose State Trail is also closed for the season to snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle and utility-terrain vehicle traffic.

For next season, check the trail status message for any updates or changes before heading out on the trails.

The 24 hour trail status message is 920-386-3705 or check out www.dodgeparks.com for Dodge County Parks and Trails information.

