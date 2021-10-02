CLINTON -- Palmyra-Eagle's football team dropped an Eastern Suburban Conference game to host Clinton 56-6 on Friday.

The Panthers (0-7, 0-5 ESC) trailed 43-0 at halftime.

Palmyra-Eagle's points came with 7 minutes, 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter as quarterback Chance Scheel hit Joey Brown for a 52-yard strike.

P-E hosts first-place Marshall this week.

