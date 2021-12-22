CHIPPEWA FALLS — The National Farmers Union has announced the 2022 Women’s Conference, which will include the option of Jan. 10-13, 2022 virtual programming or in-person events Jan. 16-18, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wisconsin Farmers Union is offering scholarships for members to attend.
“Farming is never a one-woman job,” said NFU Education Director Emma Lindberg. “It takes a village to run a successful operation. This conference will not only prepare attendees for success in agriculture, but it will also provide them with their own network of women farmers and ranchers they can reach out to throughout the year.”
Farmers, policy makers, educators, and specialists will present on business management, leadership, and community building. The conference will be a hybrid event with virtual sessions focusing on cooperatives, business management, and food sovereignty. The in-person conference also includes a half day of touring Nashville.
WFU scholarships will cover the registration cost for members who would like to attend the virtual event. A limited number of $1,000 scholarships will also be provided to cover registration and travel expenses for members who would like to attend the in-person conference.
“I encourage those who have never attended to apply for the WFU scholarship and attend,” said past conference attendee and Dunn County Farmers Union member Mariann Holm. “Women from Wisconsin Farmers Union can continue the trend of leading at a national level and coming back home renewed and engaged on the farm and in our communities.”
