CLYMAN — Hunter Olson drew a bases load walk in the first inning, and Clyman pitchers Nick Klavekoske and John Elgersma made the run stand up in a 1-0 win over Neosho in a Rock River League Southern Division baseball game on Sunday at Stueber Field.
Clyman (4-1 RRL) scored the only run of the game without a hit.
Brock Vredeveld drew a one-out walk off Neosho starter Shane Murphy and stole second. With two outs, Josh Oswald drew a walk and Spencer Hans was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Hans, whose walk made it 1-0.
Klavekoske pitched around three hits and six walks to throw six scoreless innings and earn the decision. He struck out five. Elgersma threw three scoreless innings to earn the save, allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Murphy went four innings and took the loss, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts and six walks. Brad Wittnebel threw two scoreless innings of middle relief, allowing two hits while striking out one. Derrick Rothwell pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs or hits while striking out three.
Robby Proehl had two hits for Neosho (3-1 RRL), which stranded 13 runners in its first loss of the season. The Rockets play twice next weekend with road games at Ashippun on Saturday and at Johnson Creek on Sunday.
Clyman left nine on base. The Canners return to action at Farmington on Saturday. The regularly scheduled home game against Milton has been postponed after it was learned that two of Milton’s players tested positive for COVID-19.
CLYMAN 1, NEOSHO 0
Neosho 000 000 000 — 0 3 2
Clyman 100 000 000 — 1 5 1
WP: Klavekoske
LP: Murphy
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 4-0-0-0, Geller 4-0-0-0, Young 3-0-0-0, Proehl 5-0-2-0, Beyer 3-0-0-0, Jacobson 4-0-1-0, DeBoer 4-0-1-0, Llanas 3-0-1-0, Lauersdoerf 2-0-0-0 Totals 32-0-5-0
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kaul 3-0-0-0, Vredeveld 1-1-0-0, N. Schmitt 3-0-0-0, Oswald 3-0-1-0, Hans 3-0-0-0, Olson 3-0-0-1, T. Schmitt 4-0-0-0, Wegner 3-0-1-0, Rose 2-0-1-0 Totals 25-1-3-1
2B — N (Llanas)
Pitching — HO: Murphy (N) 1 in 4, Wittnebel (N) 0 in 2, Rothwell (N) 0 in 2, Klavekoske (C) 3 in 6, Elgersma (C) 2 in 3. R: Murphy (N) 1, Wittnebel (N) 0, Rothwell (N) 0, Klavekoske (C) 0, Elgersma (C) 0. SO: Murphy (N) 2, Wittnebel (N) 1, Rothwell (N) 3, Klavekoske (C) 5, Elgersma (C) 2. BB: Murphy (N) 6, Wittnebel (N) 0, Rothwell (N) 0, Klavekoske (C) 6, Elgersma (C) 1
