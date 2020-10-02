Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches.
Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set at family center
Parent and child enrichment playgroups are being offered at the Watertown Family Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Registration is required to attend. Playgroups are offered for children from birth to five-year-olds.
Face masks are required for adults.
Due to limited space, participants are asked to register for only one playgroup per family, per week. Playgroups offers parents an opportunity to spend time with their children, meet other local families and earn through play using STEAM curriculum. Weekly themes to be used in STEAM curriculum at all centers and story time.
On Mondays, there will is story time with Miss Christina that is recorded. She will share her favorite stories and sometimes have a special guest.
Wednesday is bilingual story time with Miss Meghan. On Wednesdays she shares a story in English and Spanish.
Curbside craft pickup is offered on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. The family center is offering take and make crafts.
All one has to do is drive up to the door and staff will bring crafts and supplies to make at home.
The center is offering a Hop Scotch Park Adventure. The WFC is creating hop scotch in different parks around Watertown. Watch posts to find the newest park.
Take a picture of a child playing hopscotch and will be entered into a drawing for a prize.
Today, the family center is the sponsor of Glenn’s Market Brat Haus. Serving will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deliveries are available.
Monies raised will go towards the free programs at the center.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
