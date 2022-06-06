FCCU to host brat fry Saturday Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Jun 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FORT ATKINSON — Fort Community Credit Union will hold its annual brat cookout fundraiser on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or until sold out, at the FCCU main branch on Madison Avenue.All proceeds will be donated to the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition, a local, 501©(3) non-profit organization that offers financial assistance to cancer patients and their families within Jefferson County.“We are proud to host this event each year to raise funds for such a wonderful, local organization,” said Deanna Ugalde, credit resolutions specialist at FCCU and event organizer.Attendees can purchase a brat, chips, and a drink meal deal for $5, and a hot dog, chips, and a drink meal deal for $3. There will also be a bake sale with homemade baked goods.Seating will be available. Food will be served rain or shine. Orders may be faxed in advance to Ugalde at 920-563-0327. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Denise J. Gray Hayes departs as Johnson Creek AD to become Watertown boys basketball coach WUSD finds three finalists to lead Solar site west of Jefferson seeing construction Hospital becomes transfer center for emergency patients Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-3
