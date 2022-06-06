FORT ATKINSON — Fort Community Credit Union will hold its annual brat cookout fundraiser on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or until sold out, at the FCCU main branch on Madison Avenue.

All proceeds will be donated to the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition, a local, 501©(3) non-profit organization that offers financial assistance to cancer patients and their families within Jefferson County.

“We are proud to host this event each year to raise funds for such a wonderful, local organization,” said Deanna Ugalde, credit resolutions specialist at FCCU and event organizer.

Attendees can purchase a brat, chips, and a drink meal deal for $5, and a hot dog, chips, and a drink meal deal for $3. There will also be a bake sale with homemade baked goods.

Seating will be available. Food will be served rain or shine. Orders may be faxed in advance to Ugalde at 920-563-0327.

