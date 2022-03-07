In these tough times, the American people needed a shot in the arm — and we got one with President Biden’s first State of the Union address.
I admit, I was a little nervous going in because, let’s be honest, when it comes to speechifying, Biden’s no Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, or Barack Obama. But he rose to the occasion this time with purpose and passion.
Biden’s SOTU had one theme from beginning to end: Unity! We are one nation he proclaimed; we are one people. And we are united in more ways than divided. We are united in opposing Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. We are united in supporting the Ukrainian people. We are united in rebuilding America’s broken-down bridges and highways. We are united in finding our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are united in getting American workers back in the workplace and kids back in school.
And while there are always differences about how to get there, we are united in building a better America. And united behind Biden’s goal of “Make it in America!”
One thing I thought was especially important: Biden didn’t sugarcoat reality. He acknowledged that these are tough times. War in Ukraine. Still too many COVID deaths. Supply chain problems. Inflation. Serious attempts to undermine our democracy.
But, in spite of it all, he reminded us of our ability as Americans to turn challenges into opportunities. And, in what I thought was the simplest and most powerful line of his speech, he reassured the American people: “We’re going to be OK. We’re going to be OK.” It was so reassuring to hear that.
Like every president, Biden took time, perhaps too much time, to push his legislative agenda: raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour; allowing Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs; making corporations and the wealthiest of Americans pay their fair share of taxes; restoring universal background checks; passing the Voting Rights Act and immigration reform. All of which make perfect sense and are badly needed.
But then, again seeking common ground, Biden challenged Congress to tackle what he called a common-sense, four-part “Unity Agenda for the Nation”: beating the opioid epidemic; taking on the challenge of mental health; providing more support for our veterans; and ending the scourge of cancer. Who could disagree with any one of those goals?
But here’s what I thought was the most important point about the State of the Union. It’s not anything that Biden said, or any of the comments made by Republicans or Democrats after the speech. The most important thing was that this speech took place at all. By itself, that sent a powerful message to the American people – and to the entire planet.
Joe Biden didn’t mention January 6 or Donald Trump. He didn’t have to. Because just his standing there, as president of the United States, in front of a joint session of Congress, showed the world what America’s all about.
America’s not that bunch of crazies who met in Florida last weekend, led by our deranged former president, still insisting the last election was stolen. America’s not the wacky Republican legislators in Wisconsin, still trying to overturn the 2020 election.
The very fact of holding the State of the Union did more than anything else to repudiate Donald Trump once and for all and consign him and his diehard followers to the looney-bin of history as crazies and criminals.
Biden ended by rallying the American people: “This is our moment. We will save democracy. The State of the Union is strong because the American people are strong.” Which was exactly the upbeat, unifying message America needed to hear. Joe Biden doesn’t give a great speech. But he sure gave a great speech on March 1.
© 2022 Tribune Content Agency
