High Scores: Adam Saeger 685, Bryant Preinfalk 683, Brian Loppnow 681 Mark Herold 653, Denny Loppnow 650, Andrew Jonas 648, Jake Sell 627, Craig Frank 627, Jim Bird 626, Kadan Jablonski 613, Jeremy Wolfe 603
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;54.5
United City Real Estate;49
44 Mel's Garage;44
44 ZBM;44
Erin's Bar;43
Driftwood Taxidermy;27
Division 2
Wttn Bowl North;46.5
Rednecks Pro shop;43.5
Team Patti;35.5
Komo Pattern;33.5
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;31.5
Traveling Classic Bowling League
High Scores — Men: Geoff Anderson 685 (227, 279), Scott Strege 674 (234, 246), Todd Saeger 668 (227, 269), Bruce Martin 668 (255), Corey Jaeger 651 (232), Tom Christian 633 (276), Kadan Jablonxki 614 (220), Lukas Saeger 607 (236), Ed Reszynski 603 (222) Women: Tina Thrane 545 (201), Val Uttech 541, Connie Hookstead 510, Amanda Blanke 504, Karin Reszynski 479
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;15
JAKS;15
Rednex Pro Shop;14
Gasthaus;12
GW Electric;12
G & B Construction;11
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;10
Keck Furniture;10
Concord Inn;9
Edward Jones;9
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;9
JLSD;9
Martin Management;8
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Men: Mike Grossman 647 (257), Carl Schultz 630 (245), Ron Benninger 604 (234), Bruce Kemmerling 547 (217), Wayne Kuerschner 545 (209), Pete Boer 540, Tim Archambeau 514, Chuck Saeger 513. Women: Deb Archambeau 517, Sue Stai 498, Inez Schmidt 496, Linda Gresbach 487, Annette Benninger 459, Christine Peter 442
Standings
;Pts.
Final Four;14
Gutter Dusters;14
Different Strokes;10
4-Chicks;10
Krueger Builders;10
Has Beens;10
Bowling Stones;6
Misfits;6
4-Pak;6
Wannabees;6
Survivors;4
The Orifices;2
SENIOR FUN
High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 606 (234, 212), Ronnie Bartels 557, Ron Milbrath 538 (221), Jerry Haut 536 (210), Chuck Saeger 530, Wayne Kuerschner 503 (213). Women: Deb Archambeau 518
