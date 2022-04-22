Lakeside Lutheran student earns perfect ACT score

LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School student Isaac Winters, son of Jim and Kimara Winters, Watertown, earned a perfect score on the ACT this year, joining a rare group of students who take the test nationwide and score a 36.
According to the 2021 ACT National Report, just 0.313% of 1.295 million test takers earned a perfect score.
“A student like Isaac Winters is unique—even at Lakeside Lutheran,” said Principal James Grasby. “He is a combination of the best features of a student-scholar: a strong work ethic, curiosity, intuitive skill, and a desire to learn. He is involved in music, sports, and volunteer activities. Most importantly, Isaac exemplifies the principles of the Christian faith including kindness, respect, and virtue. In all he does, he lives his faith and displays the servant-leadership that our Savior lived and taught.”
Winters, a member of the class of 2023, is planning to pursue a degree in software engineering or computer science. In addition to the collegiate and scholarship benefits of earning a perfect score, Winters is enjoying a more immediate one. “I was talking to my mom about the ACT one night and she said I wasn’t taking it seriously enough, that I really needed to study for it more. I took that as a challenge and an opportunity,” said Winters. “I bet my mom that if I got a 35 or higher she would owe me a mini fridge. To my surprise, she accepted that bet. When I got the 36, we went shopping. I put it in the basement next to the TV and keep things like cheese sticks, chocolate milk, yogurt, grapes, and donuts. It’s great!”
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures students’ knowledge and skills in English, reading, mathematics, and science, with each section scored on a scale of 1-36.
