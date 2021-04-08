SENIOR FUN

High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 729 (246, 290), Bob Saeger 567 (218), Wayne Kuerschner 551 (206), Ray Fortman 535 (243), Chuck Saeger 530, Tim Archambeau 511, Dick Zoellick 503. Women: Deb Archambeau 557 (206), Lucy Saeger 466

Standings

;Pts.

Aces;70

Semi Old;68

Newcomers;68

Strikers;58

Mixed Nuts;50

Screwballs;50

Sockums;46

Goodtimers;38

TUESDAY SENIORS

Roll-Off results

4-Chicks 2,420, Has Beens 2,158

4-Chicks wins championship

