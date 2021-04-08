SENIOR FUN
High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 729 (246, 290), Bob Saeger 567 (218), Wayne Kuerschner 551 (206), Ray Fortman 535 (243), Chuck Saeger 530, Tim Archambeau 511, Dick Zoellick 503. Women: Deb Archambeau 557 (206), Lucy Saeger 466
Standings
;Pts.
Aces;70
Semi Old;68
Newcomers;68
Strikers;58
Mixed Nuts;50
Screwballs;50
Sockums;46
Goodtimers;38
TUESDAY SENIORS
Roll-Off results
4-Chicks 2,420, Has Beens 2,158
4-Chicks wins championship
