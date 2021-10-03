Football: Crimson Tide edge Whippets 13-6 Oct 3, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATER -- It took seven weeks, but the Edgerton Crimson Tide finally got its first victory of 2021, besting the Whitewater Whippets on the road Friday night, 13-6, in a Rock Valley game.Edgerton (1-6, 1-4 RVC) did it primarily on the ground, getting a third-quarter 8-yard TD run from Braden Troeger and a fourth-quarter 10-yard TD run from Shane Kisting.Troeger had 24 carries for 92 yards on the night with the one TD. Kisting had seven catches for 58 yards with a TD.Whitewater got its points on a 6-yard Brock Grosinske TD pass to Marcus DePorter in the third quarter.Grosinske was 18-of-27 for 227 yards with the aforementioned TD and two interceptions. DePorter had four catches for 68 yards.Whitewater (1-6, 0-5) travels to face East Troy this week.EDGERTON 13, WHITEWATER 6Edgerton 0 0 7 6 — 13Whitewater 0 0 6 0 — 6Scoring playsE — Braeden Troeger 8 run (Dayveon Lathrop kick).W — Marcus DePorter 6 pass from Brock Grosinske (2-point conversion failed).E — Shane Kisting 11 run (kick failed).Team statisticsFirst downs—E 14; W 11; Rushes-yards—E 38-145; W 21-(-9); Passing yards—E 75; W 227; Passes (att.-comp-int.)—E 20-9-0; W 27-18-2; Fumbles-lost—E 2-1; W 2-1; Penalties-yards—E 5-45; W 8-40. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Supervisor’s death ‘hard to accept’ Family breathes new life into landmark gas station Shola E. (Kauffeld) Fohr Watertown man in court for child porn possession City puts out notice for Town Square RFPs Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
