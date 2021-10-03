WHITEWATER -- It took seven weeks, but the Edgerton Crimson Tide finally got its first victory of 2021, besting the Whitewater Whippets on the road Friday night, 13-6, in a Rock Valley game.

Edgerton (1-6, 1-4 RVC) did it primarily on the ground, getting a third-quarter 8-yard TD run from Braden Troeger and a fourth-quarter 10-yard TD run from Shane Kisting.

Troeger had 24 carries for 92 yards on the night with the one TD. Kisting had seven catches for 58 yards with a TD.

Whitewater got its points on a 6-yard Brock Grosinske TD pass to Marcus DePorter in the third quarter.

Grosinske was 18-of-27 for 227 yards with the aforementioned TD and two interceptions. DePorter had four catches for 68 yards.

Whitewater (1-6, 0-5) travels to face East Troy this week.

EDGERTON 13, WHITEWATER 6

Edgerton  0  0  7  6  —  13

Whitewater  0  0  6  0  —  6

Scoring plays

E — Braeden Troeger 8 run (Dayveon Lathrop kick).

W — Marcus DePorter 6 pass from Brock Grosinske (2-point conversion failed).

E — Shane Kisting 11 run (kick failed).

Team statistics

First downs—E 14; W 11; Rushes-yards—E 38-145; W 21-(-9); Passing yards—E 75; W 227; Passes (att.-comp-int.)—E 20-9-0; W 27-18-2; Fumbles-lost—E 2-1; W 2-1; Penalties-yards—E 5-45; W 8-40.

