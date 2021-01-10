TODAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Johnson Creek at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.
Horicon at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Dodgeland at Pardeeville, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Luther Prep at Ripon, 7:15 p.m.
McFarland at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at Sauk Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Rio at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Jefferson/Cambridge at Triangular, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School
