TODAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Johnson Creek at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.

Horicon at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

Dodgeland at Pardeeville, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Luther Prep at Ripon, 7:15 p.m.

McFarland at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at Sauk Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Rio at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

Jefferson/Cambridge at Triangular, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School

Load comments