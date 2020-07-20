SLINGER — Picking up right where he left off when the super late models last raced a Sunday night at the Slinger Super Speedway, Steve Apel drove to a convincing win in the Tribute Night 75-lap main event.
Brad Mueller took the lead at the drop of the green flag from the outside front row starting position as polesitter Nick Wagner’s car kicked loose in the first turn which enabled Rich Loch and Mark Eswein to advance to second and third respectively. R.J. Braun, Mike Held, and Brad Keith all used the inside groove to move forward as well while Mueller continued to lead. Farther back Chris Blawat, Steve Apel, and Alex Prunty also worked their way ahead as the front six raced in single file formation. Keith was able to dive to the inside of Held for fifth to take the spot while Blawat and Apel followed suit as Held lost the positions as he was trapped in the high groove. Up towards the front, Rich Loch began to dog Mueller for the lead while Keith continued his march forward by picking off Braun to take fourth place while setting his sights on Eswein for third. Once again Apel followed Keith’s lead and used the inside lane to also pass by Braun while Keith raced around Eswein to take third. When Held also tried to pass Braun using the inside lane, contact between the cars sent Held’s car sliding to the infield before it came up the track and was struck by Blawat’s car. Blawat’s car was then struck by Alex Prunty who had nowhere to go and could not avoid the incident as the caution flag waved on lap 15. Held and Blawat were able to continue but Prunty’s car was heavily damaged and he retired from the event.
Mueller chose the outside lane for the restart leaving Loch the inside while behind them Keith chose the inside and Apel chose to try the top side as racing resumed. While Mueller and Loch battled side by side for the lead, Apel’s outside groove choice paid off as he was able to get around Keith for third.
In the closing laps, no one could catch Apel and he drove to the victory over Keith and Mueller. Eswein finished fourth and afterwards apologized to Loch over the late race incident while Mike Held finished fifth. R.J. Braun took the checkered flag in sixth and Rich Loch was seventh while Rob Braun, Nick Wagner, and Jacob Vanoskey rounded out the top ten finishers.
Rob Braun won the super late model fast dash and pocketed $300 courtesy of Mac Tools and Brad Keith was the fastest qualifier after turning in a lap in 11.300 seconds.
Jack Stern paced the 40-lap late model feature from start to finish and collected the victory over Ryan Gutknecht and Ryan Craine. Tyler Hromadka had one of his best races of the season as he finished a strong fourth while Cole Thomas finished fifth. Tom Jasinksi finished sixth ahead of Joe Shelby and Tom Berens in seventh and eighth respectively. Jerry Eckhardt and Mitchell Haver completed the top ten finishers. Defending track champion Jacob Nottestead experienced mechanical issues just before the halfway point and retired from the event.
Late model heat race victories were collected by Jerry Eckhardt and Joe Shelby while Jacob Nottestad was the fastest qualifier after circling the speedway in 12.116 seconds.
Ryan Gutknecht turned back the challenges of Jacob Schraufnagel to win the 35-lap sportsman feature. Gutknecht took the lead on lap 26 after early leader Dale Lecus Jr. exited the race with mechanical problems while leading. Jay Kalbus finished third while Bobby Gutknecht and Dan Calhoun were fourth and fifth respectively. Adam Bleskan and Jay Kalbus were the winners of the sportsman heat races and Jacob Schraufnagel set fast time with a lap at 12.662 seconds.
Todd Buckley won the 25-lap Super Beez feature over Scott Hoeft and Steve Zoromski. Zach Greer finished fourth and Al Strobel took the checkered flag in fifth. Zach Greer won the Super Beez heat race while top time honors went to Todd Buckley after turning in a qualifying lap in 13.624 seconds.
Ricky Gebhard edged Brady Held to win the 25-lap Slinger Bees feature. Misty Benn finished third while Brandon Tackes was able to win family battle with his father Marty Tackes over fourth and fifth place. Slinger Bees heat races were won by Al Strobel and Brady Held while fast time was set by Tom Elsinger Jr. with a lap completed in 15.206 seconds.
Dan Wood drove the Foolery’s Liquid Therapy entry to victory in the Bar Car race and Bill Shavlik survived a wild Figure 8 event to take the victory as the program wrapped up at 9:15 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.