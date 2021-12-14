TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Bruce Martin 687 (279), Todd Saeger 687 (257), Tom Christian 663 (236, 247), Geoff Anderson 633 (242), Scott Strege 633 (225), Matt Morris 624 (224), Mike McCawley 616 (241) Women: Amanda Blanke 659 (217, 245), Tina Thrane 621 (233), Jen Bowlin 557 (222), Val Uttech 541 (225), Karin Reszynski 532 (219)
Standings
;Pts.
KRMB;27
Edward Jones;26
GW Electric;25
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;23
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;22
Martin Management;21
JLSD;21
G&B Construction;20
Watertown Bowl;16
Concord Inn;13
JAK’S;11
Gasthaus;10
Rednex Pro Shop;6
766
High scores: Josh Wagner 745, Amanda Blanke 732, Jason Peirick 732, Adam Wagner 726, Adam Trexler 681, Dean Grassman 680, Mark Peters 679, Scott Peirick 676, Albert Bolden 666, Brian Loppno 642, Josh Smulders 640, Dave Steele 622, Jim Bird 620, Larry Romprey 619, Ralph Peirick 617, Bryant Preinfalk 616, Craig Frank 612, Tyler Deporter 609, Denny Loppnow 606, Jordan Hernandez 604
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
United Ctry. Real Estate;246
ZBM;232
Froemming Realty;226.5
Mel’s Garage;209.5
Erin’s Bar;204
Driftwood Taxidermy;165
Division 2
Kathy’s Buffalo;237
Team Patti;218
Redner Pro Shop;216
Watertown Bowl North;184.5
Komo Pattern;183.5
CITY
High scores: Cody Krusel 756 (269), Chris Hartig 747 (268), Zack Thayer 713 (267), Marshall Mosher 710 (265), John Uttech 705 (264), Marc Oldenhoff 696 (257), Jonathan Kaufmann 679 (245), Ben Schreier 679 (240), Mark Mallow 673 (277), Tom Christian 672 (248), Matt English 667 (256), Adam Zastrow 664 (248), Chad Sellnow 664 (244), Patrick Garland 664 (229), Kevin Guetzlaff 664 (224), Troy Oestreicher 664 (258), D.J. Kruesel 657 (227), Mark Oiler 656 (240), Brandon Radloff 656 (263), Eddie Laatsch 650 (235), Wes Umland 648 (269), Chris Kaufmann 648 (274), Stu Haenel 646 (233), Lukas Saeger 643 (280), Scott Roth 639 (271), Andy Conant 632 (224), John Scheiber 628 (244), Tim Hodel 625 (234), Todd Oestreicher 621 (236), Josh Kaufmann 614 (233), Kevin Hahn 614, Craig Godfroy 611, Shane Potenberg 610 (259), Brad Ebert 603
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Wttn. Bowl North;73.5
Wttn. Siding;73
United Electric;68.5
Fireball;56.5
Gasthaus;53
Nielsen Amusement;42
B Division
Bud;74
Wolf Paving;59
3 Fingers Deep;47
Wttn. Bowl 18;38
Buffalo;35
TBE Equipment;26
WAYNE’S AUTO
High scores: Andy Bunkoske 824 (289), Chris Kaufmann 815 (300), Brad Ziemer 795 (279), Josh Kaufmann 792 (279), Marty Schneidewind 760 (267), John Quinn 740 (267), Tom Christian 734 (266), Marshall Mosher 732 (269), Clark Eckert 717 (256), Kaden Jablonski 711 (245), Tom Fredrick 710 (238), Derrick Heiser 705 (245), Shawn Bresnehan 697 (263), DJ Kruesel 693 (268), Aaron Schadt 689 (238), Nate Saeger 683 (257), Andrew Jonas 679 (244), Randy Burkard 674 (236), Randy Kroll 667 (246), John Foltz 662 (231), Keven Roethle 662 (286), Armand Lewis 642 (224), Adam Zastrow 641 (228), Paul Neis 641 (237), Brock Sabor 641 (236), Jason Peirick 629 (238), Bill Borchardt 629 (238), Mitch Mosher 623 (215), Cody Kruesel 622 (221), Jake Hermanson 622 (240), Adam Kircher 618 (224), Billy Hommen 616 (214), Tom Lulewicz 613 (255), Wes Umland 611 (231), Scott Wolfgram 607 (216), Mark Oiler 604 (204), Bruce Martin 603 (222), Jake Sell 600 (206)
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
ZBM;48.5
Drafty Cellar;42.5
Crank Shafts;42
Hisel Flooring;37
18/North;35
JG Custom Carp.;33
Wolff Pack 2;31
Revolution Pro Shop;26
Wolff Pack 1;25.5
Division 2
Pineapple Express;43
Watertown Bowl;42
Incredibowls;42
3 Ducks Pub;35
Koplin Excavating;31
Who’d We Hang;30.5
G & B Construction;29
Rednex Pro Shop;27
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Women: Sue Stai 501, Judy Schwantes 489, Inez Schmidt 478, Josie Kubly 467, Sandy Saeger 467. Men: Pete Boer 677, Carl Schultz 596, Bruce Kemmerling 565, Mike Grossman 557, Rick Tortomasi 543
Standings
;Pts.
Wannabees;80
Final Four;76
Has Beens;75
4-Pak;72
4-Chicks;67
Bowling Stones;64
Misfits;59
Different Strokes;52
Gutter Dusters;51
Krueger Builders;50
The Orifices;44
Survivors;30
