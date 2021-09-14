High Scores — Men: Lukas Saeger 733 (230, 256, 247), Todd Saeger 701 (265, 234), Kadan Jablonski 692 (232, 268), Dan Schilling 661 (220, 258), Justin Helser 627 (232), Ed Reszynski 626 (222). Women: Amanda Blanke 572 (237)), Jen Bowlin 533, Connie Hookstead 518, Val Uttech 495, Cheryl Henning 485
Standings
;Pts.
Rednex Pro Shop;12
Watertown;10
JAKS;10
Gasthaus;9
G&B Construction;9
Concord Inn;7
Edward Jones;7
Bigg’s Bar;7
Keck Furniture;5
Martin Management;4
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;4
Friday Fun
High scores — Men: DJ Krusel 708 (255, 226, 227), Matt Wong 598 (203, 212), Dakota Pfeiffle 572 (234), Austin Gallagher 555. Women: Heather Zubke 515 (203), Cassie Blasing 504, Spring Reed 466, Brenda Clemmons 465
Standings
;Pts.
Team 6;6-2
Wolff Pack;6-2
United Septic;6-2
Fri. Nite Bowlers;4-4
Date Night;4-4
Young & Old;2-6
Emily’s;2-6
ENR Auto;2-6
766
High scores: Kadan Jablonski 695, Brad Blanke 693, Denny Loppnow 685, Jim Bird 683, Bryant Preinfalk 679, Jeremy Wolfe 659, Mitch Komorowski 643, Adam Trexler 642, Jake Sell 635, Craig Frank 631, Scott Naylor 616, Matt Tway 613, Roger Peirick 601
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;42.5
United Country Real Estate;27
ZBM;27
Erin's Bar;24
Mel's Garage;22
Driftwood Taxidermy;20
Division 2
Rednex Pro Shop;27.5
Komo Pattern;26.5
Watertown Bowl North;26.5
Kathy's Buffalo;26.5
Team Patti;24.5
Watertown Bowl Tuesday Seniors
Men: Carl Schultz 701, Rick Tortomosi 605, Bruce Kemmerling 591, Jerry Haut 587, Mike Theim 563, Wayne Kuerschner 533, Ron Braden 529, Mike Zwieg 522, Harvey Ziemer 506, Tim Archambeau 506. Women: Deb Archambeau 513, Inez Schmidt 489, Josie Kubly 455, Sandy Saeger 451
Standings
;Pts.
Final Four;8
4 Chicks;6
Gutter Dusters;6
Different Strokes;6
Bowling Stones;6
Survivors;4
Misfits;4
Krueger Builders;2
The Orifices;2
Has Beens;2
4-Pack;2
Wannabes;0
Senior Fun
High scores: Jerry Haut 660, Carl Schultz 659, Tim Archambeau 562, Dick Zoellick 553, Wayne Kuerschner 516, Dick Kreiziger 515. Women: Deb Archambeau 535
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.