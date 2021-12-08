TUESDAY SENIORS

High scores — Men: Pete Boer 618 (225), Ray Gresbach 606 (213), Mike Grossman 586 (224), Ron Benninger 577 (245), Carl Schultz 570 (205), Mike Zwieg 564 (202), Chuck Saeger 559 (214), Harvey Ziemer 556 (203), Bruce Kemmerling 554, Ron Milbrath 533, Roy Zimmerman 516. Women: Deb Archambeau 529, Sandy Saeger 517, Inez Schmidt 494, Annette Benninger 475, Christine Peters 470, Judy Schwantes 443, Josie Kubly 443

Standings

;Pts.

Wannabees;74

Final Four;70

4-Pak;68

4-Chicks;61

Bowling Stones;60

Misfits;57

Gutter Dusters;49

Krueger Builders;48

Different Strokes;46

The Orifices;42

Survivors;28

Recommended for you

Load comments