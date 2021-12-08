agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 8, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAY SENIORSHigh scores — Men: Pete Boer 618 (225), Ray Gresbach 606 (213), Mike Grossman 586 (224), Ron Benninger 577 (245), Carl Schultz 570 (205), Mike Zwieg 564 (202), Chuck Saeger 559 (214), Harvey Ziemer 556 (203), Bruce Kemmerling 554, Ron Milbrath 533, Roy Zimmerman 516. Women: Deb Archambeau 529, Sandy Saeger 517, Inez Schmidt 494, Annette Benninger 475, Christine Peters 470, Judy Schwantes 443, Josie Kubly 443Standings;Pts.Wannabees;74Final Four;704-Pak;684-Chicks;61Bowling Stones;60Misfits;57Gutter Dusters;49Krueger Builders;48Different Strokes;46The Orifices;42Survivors;28 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man charged with OWI injury Fort woman enters not guilty plea in dog's death Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge Reeseville man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen James A. Kraemer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
