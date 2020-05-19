MADISON — The Tavern League of Wisconsin and its 5,000 members, are recognizing May as “National Tavern Month.”
The special tavern month designation has been an annual tradition since 1953. Although Wisconsin taverns and licensed establishments are being decimated because of the COVID-19 virus, there is still some reason to celebrate.
The TLW is proud to announce that the tavern league and its members donated $15,797,449 to 11,976 Wisconsin charities in 2019. This was accomplished through the efforts of the Tavern League Foundation, county leagues and most importantly, individual members throughout Wisconsin who take pride in giving back to their communities. The Jefferson County Tavern League raised $175,000 for 156 charities.
Along with charitable donations, it is important to realize the positive economic impact the hospitality industry has in Wisconsin by producing 144,400 jobs and $935,000,000 in taxes paid. By creating jobs, paying taxes and supporting local charities members of the Tavern League of Wisconsin are “friends and neighbors helping friends and neighbors.”
