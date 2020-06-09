Before we “defund” or “abolish” the police, let’s consider George Floyd.
After bad cop Derek Chauvin sclowly choked Floyd to death, other cops hauled Chauvin to jail the moment charges were filed. They would later arrest three other cops who stood by and allowed the killing.
When peaceful demonstrators gather in the streets to protest the killing, police officers uphold their First Amendment rights to do so.
After the Supreme Court forbade school segregation, police officers enforced the ruling. When the 15th Amendment ensured black people the right to vote, police enforced the ruling.
When three men plotted last year to bomb Somali immigrants in Garden City, Kan., law enforcers arrested them and prevented the violence. When a Colorado man plotted to blow up Pueblo’s Temple Emmanuel Synagogue, federal and local law enforcement found out and prevented the crime.
We can talk rapes, murders, domestic abuse and armed robberies. A comprehensive list of police officers preventing crimes and hauling criminals to justice would fill library shelves.
Our way of life depends on law enforcement upholding everything from civil rights laws to property rights to our right to criticize politicians. Even our right to worship depends on the professional men and women of law enforcement enforcing the law.
Given our dependence on law enforcement, the new “defund the police” and “abolish the police” movements — reactions to Floyd’s apparent murder — might be the worst ideas to emerge in anyone’s lifetime.
This is not an agenda limited to activists on the fringe. U.S. Rep. Rashida Talib, D-Mich., openly advocates defunding police in tweets.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wants to slash the city’s police budget. Newsweek reports on a growing list of celebrities pledging their support for defunding police, including John Legend, Megan Rapinoe, Lizzo, Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi, and more.
A Minneapolis-based organization called MPD 150 wants to abolish law enforcement officers and replace them with “social workers,” “religious leaders,” “neighbors and friends,” and others “who make up the fabric of a community.”
“Cops don’t prevent crime; they cause it, through the ongoing, violent disruption of our communities,” explains MPD150.com.
The group insists we won’t have violent criminals to contend with if we abolish every cop.
Most people, including law enforcement professionals, are outraged, sickened, and horrified by Floyd’s killing. Justice must be served against everyone responsible.
Americans are understandably in a heightened emotional state after the murder in Minneapolis.
This is not a good time to make sweeping and emotionally charged decisions that fundamentally change the way society works. Nixing law enforcement, or tying officers’ hands, would be a mistake nearly all would regret in short order.
— Colorado Springs Gazette (edited for length)
