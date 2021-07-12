NEOSHO — Bayne Johnson pitched a complete-game three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks as the Neosho Rockets shut out the Watertown Cardinals 6-0 in a Rock River League baseball game at Village Park on Sunday.
Neosho took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off when Brandon Egnarski led off with a base hit to left, Brett Young was hit by a pitch and Brett Jacobson hit an RBI single up the middle.
Watertown starter Derek Rowedder kept the Rockets off the board over the next three innings, but Neosho padded its lead off reliever Zach Brand in the middle innings.
Austin Gellar led off the fifth with a base hit up the middle, stole second, advanced to third on a single to center by Brent Young and scored on Jacobson’s RBI single up the middle. Matt Beyer drove in Young with an RBI single to left.
In the sixth, Zach Lauersdorf led off with a walk, Egnarski single and Gellar drove in Lauersdorf with an RBI single up the middle. Egnarski scored on Young’s sacrifice fly to center. Geller scored on Beyer’s RBI single to left.
Malachi Roeseler had two of Watertown’s three hits in the game.
NEOSHO 6,
WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 000 000 000 — 0 3 2
Neosho 100 023 00X — 6 12 1
WP: Johnson
LP: Rowedder
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 4-0-2-0, Rowedder 4-0-0-0, Pitsch 3-0-1-0, Brand 3-0-0-0, Richart 3-0-0-0, Hill 3-0-0-0, I. Roeseler 3-0-0-0, Dominguez 3-0-0-0, Fischer 3-0-0-0 Totals 29-0-3-0
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 5-2-2-0, Gellar 3-2-2-1, Sutter 1-0-0-0, Proehl 3-0-0-0, Archambeau 1-0-0-0, Young 3-1-1-1, Sprtel 1-0-0-0, Jacobson 4-2-2-2, Savana 1-0-0-0, Beyer 4-0-4-2, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Brewer 4-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 3-1-0-0 Totals 36-6-12-6
2B — N (Beyer)
HO — Rowedder (W) 4 in 4, Brand (W) 8 in 4, Johnson (N) 3 in 9. R: Rowedder (W) 1, Brand (W) 5, Johnson (N) 0. SO: Rowedder (W) 3, Brand (W) 0, Johnson (N) 12. BB: Rowedder (W) 1, Brand (W) 2, Johnson (N) 0
